United States World Cup squad: J Taylor Alley (Central Florida Warriors), R Burroughs, J Eichner (both Toronto Wolfpack), C Cortalano, M Walsh, K Freed (White Plains Wombats), B Faraimo (NZ Warriors), G Farley, A Kneisly (Philadelphia Fight), D Howard (Wentworthville Magpies), C Makelim, S Howard (Mounties), M Johnston (Delaware Black Foxes), N Newlin, F Malu (Atlanta Rhinos), D Marando (Belrose Eagles), M Offerdahl (London Broncos), E Pettybourne, S Tochtermann-Talbot (Tweed Heads Seagulls), J Rice (New York Knights), M Shipway (South Newcastle), D Ulch (Tampa Mayhem), T Junior Vaivai (Illawarra Wests Devils).
Great to see so many genuine Americans in the squad. They were one of the surprises of the 2013 competition, so let's hope they can replicate that in what looks like a tough group for them.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.