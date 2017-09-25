WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC USA Squad Announced

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace RLWC USA Squad Announced

Post a reply
RLWC USA Squad Announced
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:13 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1403
In just over 2 months the RLWC 2017 kicks off !

Brian McDermott has just named his 23 man USA squad including a large amount of North American based players.

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -world-cup
Re: RLWC USA Squad Announced
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:20 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2116
United States World Cup squad: J Taylor Alley (Central Florida Warriors), R Burroughs, J Eichner (both Toronto Wolfpack), C Cortalano, M Walsh, K Freed (White Plains Wombats), B Faraimo (NZ Warriors), G Farley, A Kneisly (Philadelphia Fight), D Howard (Wentworthville Magpies), C Makelim, S Howard (Mounties), M Johnston (Delaware Black Foxes), N Newlin, F Malu (Atlanta Rhinos), D Marando (Belrose Eagles), M Offerdahl (London Broncos), E Pettybourne, S Tochtermann-Talbot (Tweed Heads Seagulls), J Rice (New York Knights), M Shipway (South Newcastle), D Ulch (Tampa Mayhem), T Junior Vaivai (Illawarra Wests Devils).

Great to see so many genuine Americans in the squad. They were one of the surprises of the 2013 competition, so let's hope they can replicate that in what looks like a tough group for them.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: RLWC USA Squad Announced
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:48 am
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 167
Location: East Hull
Really good to see so many TRUE Americans in that squad, certainly will have more than the joke that is Ireland who will have non, however I can see them getting a few hidings. For the good of the game I hope not, just think if they will.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: RLWC USA Squad Announced
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:05 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4443
Location: Bradford
Is Faraimo the guy on his way to Hull next year as Fonua's replacement?
Re: RLWC USA Squad Announced
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:08 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1622
Better than last world cup squad which had no players from domestic comp, they will get a couple of hidings but better for the experience. at least its a true USA side, wish they kept the brilliant Tomahawks name.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, DannyB, DGM, Five and last, jakeyg95, JonB95, K-Diddy, kobashi, MrFlibble, rollin thunder, Stanley Unwin, The Devil's Advocate, UllFC, wakeyrule, whitters, WiganBurt, wigsey, Wildthing, Yahoo [Bot] and 259 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,4162,82476,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM