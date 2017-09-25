|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:20 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
United States World Cup squad: J Taylor Alley (Central Florida Warriors), R Burroughs, J Eichner (both Toronto Wolfpack), C Cortalano, M Walsh, K Freed (White Plains Wombats), B Faraimo (NZ Warriors), G Farley, A Kneisly (Philadelphia Fight), D Howard (Wentworthville Magpies), C Makelim, S Howard (Mounties), M Johnston (Delaware Black Foxes), N Newlin, F Malu (Atlanta Rhinos), D Marando (Belrose Eagles), M Offerdahl (London Broncos), E Pettybourne, S Tochtermann-Talbot (Tweed Heads Seagulls), J Rice (New York Knights), M Shipway (South Newcastle), D Ulch (Tampa Mayhem), T Junior Vaivai (Illawarra Wests Devils).
Great to see so many genuine Americans in the squad. They were one of the surprises of the 2013 competition, so let's hope they can replicate that in what looks like a tough group for them.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:48 am
Really good to see so many TRUE Americans in that squad, certainly will have more than the joke that is Ireland who will have non, however I can see them getting a few hidings. For the good of the game I hope not, just think if they will.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:05 pm
Is Faraimo the guy on his way to Hull next year as Fonua's replacement?
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:08 pm
Better than last world cup squad which had no players from domestic comp, they will get a couple of hidings but better for the experience. at least its a true USA side, wish they kept the brilliant Tomahawks name.
