A bit disappointing to finish the Super 8's without a win especially with the good performances we have put in. Featherstone was one game we could have got a result and as it stood £50,000 more for the winner. Just fell short again but matched them try for try. At the start of the season a top 4 finish did not look likely but we got there and with it the extra funding for next season and that is what should be remembered.
In the final Club 1873 draw for the main prize of a 2018 season ticket Dave Beeby number 102 is the lucky winner. Six extra numbers were drawn with the winners getting 2 numbers for the price of one next season. Sylvia Ryan 61, Paul Donkersley 43, Julie Pugh 59, Neil Pidgeon 106, Isabelle Walton 8 and Alan Kelsall 27.
The half time draw winning number for ££235 was 9422.
A total of £2425 was raised during the season through Away travel and Club 1873 which went towards the reserves and the team travel. Thank you for your support throughout the season. With just a few weeks rest it will soon start again.
Just one final event is the Halifax RLFC Players Ass annual men's dinner at Berties on Fri 13th October. The price is £30 and bookings can be made by phoning me on 07714488080.
Once again Thank you.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
