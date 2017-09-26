ninearches wrote: Any hint that our season has not quite been one of our best seems to attract the thought police & the least said about our coach & player selections for next year the better. I think we should arrange secret meetings.

Strange how 2 people can see things so differently. I haven't seen anybody suggest the season was anything short of rubbish. I don't recall seeing anyone saying TS should've stayed (only the timing was disagreed upon). I have seen any attempt to highlight one or two positives derided (not sure I would go so far as to call them "thought police" but any contrary view does seem encourage personal attacks by some).A bit of tolerance on both sides would go a long way, otherwise only a few posters will be left, they will all be of the same opinion (which cuts out the need for your secret meetings) but would make this forum boring and sterile, a bit like our season.