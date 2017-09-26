NtW wrote:

Ah, the off-season. You gotta love it.The negs on here are having a field day; like a pig in the proverbial. Think I'll duck out for a while if this is how it's gonna be, and seems plenty of others have. Have a good Xmas and see you all in the new year: don't stress too much about it guys, it'll be alright(I'll pop back on to give any website updates I manage to do over the winter)