NtW wrote:
Ah, the off-season. You gotta love it.
The negs on here are having a field day; like a pig in the proverbial. Think I'll duck out for a while if this is how it's gonna be, and seems plenty of others have. Have a good Xmas and see you all in the new year: don't stress too much about it guys, it'll be alright
(I'll pop back on to give any website updates I manage to do over the winter)
What a strange post.... bit childish but each to their own.
You should come back on Christmas day and the negs and the happy clappers could put aside their differences and for one day all get along like the English and the Germans did in world war one. .
Then after that business as usual. .....
Btw is "negs" derogatory like "happy clappers" was?
just wondering how outraged I need to be. ....
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: amtgigs, Bondo, Brendinio, DAG, Fuzzy-Duck, GB, Jimathay, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, lister, Longbarn Wire, Man Mountain, Paul2812, Philth, Rugby, Steve51, Thelonius, Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer, Wiredeano, Wolf Hall, WWRLFC78 and 432 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,994
|2,645
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|