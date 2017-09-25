lefty goldblatt wrote:

Point of interest, but why would we want to go running off to get Johns' thoughts on anything? It's just his opinion.



These pre season coaching clinics he's done for the last few years have hardly been fruitful. Our recruitment from down under hasn't been much cop, in the last half dozen years. Great player he was. This doesn't make him a scout/genius at coaching.



The club should let the John's thing go, now. Move on.