Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:40 pm
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:57 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Point of interest, but why would we want to go running off to get Johns' thoughts on anything? It's just his opinion.

These pre season coaching clinics he's done for the last few years have hardly been fruitful. Our recruitment from down under hasn't been much cop, in the last half dozen years. Great player he was. This doesn't make him a scout/genius at coaching.

The club should let the John's thing go, now. Move on.


I hope we can "refresh" the warm weather training programme too if this season is anything to go by.

Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:59 pm
Wirefan wrote:
Image



Ha ha ha :lol:

The 2018 recruitment is making the Pomeroy signing look like we signed Gene Miles.

Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:02 pm
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
I imagine that more likely it's Simon Moran speaking to Andrew Johns and drawing up a shortlist of coaches and players. The others then do the donkey work.


I hope this wasn't the same recruitment team that came up with Roy Asotasi. Having said that Johns was still on drugs at the time. :lol:

