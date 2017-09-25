|
|
Maybe the incumbent coach fancies Gidley as assistant/on-field general?
Whilst most people on here see him as some bumbling Clive Dunn figure in a half backs jersey, his abilities and knowledge of the game down under are (quite rightly) more revered.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:22 pm
|
|
Oxford Exile wrote:
let e get this straight...the guy who is fronting the club in Aus...leading a serious, heavy duty recruitment drive, our CEO...was as second rate fullback who played for Salford. makes perfect sense.
All under the watchful eye and guidance of Agar and "Mr Warrington" the Warrington Borough Council head honcho.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:24 pm
|
|
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Don't panic, Mr MIAW, don't panic
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:24 pm
|
|
morrisseyisawire wrote:
If that unlikely scenario is the case (no slight on Gidley), don't you think the club could do some active press management and announce the incumbent coach first ....
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:31 pm
|
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Here are the 7 (SEVEN) new signings announced for 2018. Oh yea of little faith.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:48 pm
|
|
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:51 pm
|
|
Isn't Gidley older than Private Godfrey.
If Gidley gets injured, could Godfrey's sister Dolly nurse him back to health
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:54 pm
|
|
I think I'll start the box set again. Classic.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:55 pm
|
|
Wires71 wrote:
All under the watchful eye and guidance of Agar and "Mr Warrington" the Warrington Borough Council head honcho.
I imagine that more likely it's Simon Moran speaking to Andrew Johns and drawing up a shortlist of coaches and players. The others then do the donkey work.
|
|