Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:18 pm
morrisseyisawire
Maybe the incumbent coach fancies Gidley as assistant/on-field general?

Whilst most people on here see him as some bumbling Clive Dunn figure in a half backs jersey, his abilities and knowledge of the game down under are (quite rightly) more revered.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:22 pm
Wires71
Oxford Exile wrote:
let e get this straight...the guy who is fronting the club in Aus...leading a serious, heavy duty recruitment drive, our CEO...was as second rate fullback who played for Salford. makes perfect sense.


All under the watchful eye and guidance of Agar and "Mr Warrington" the Warrington Borough Council head honcho.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:24 pm
lefty goldblatt
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Maybe the incumbent coach fancies Gidley as assistant/on-field general?

Whilst most people on here see him as some bumbling Clive Dunn figure in a half backs jersey, his abilities and knowledge of the game down under are (quite rightly) more revered.

Don't panic, Mr MIAW, don't panic
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:24 pm
Wires71
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Maybe the incumbent coach fancies Gidley as assistant/on-field general?

Whilst most people on here see him as some bumbling Clive Dunn figure in a half backs jersey, his abilities and knowledge of the game down under are (quite rightly) more revered.


If that unlikely scenario is the case (no slight on Gidley), don't you think the club could do some active press management and announce the incumbent coach first ....
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:31 pm
Wires71
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Don't panic, Mr MIAW, don't panic


Here are the 7 (SEVEN) new signings announced for 2018. Oh yea of little faith.

Image
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:48 pm
lefty goldblatt
They don't like it up em
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:51 pm
lefty goldblatt
Isn't Gidley older than Private Godfrey.
If Gidley gets injured, could Godfrey's sister Dolly nurse him back to health
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:54 pm
rubber duckie
I think I'll start the box set again. Classic.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:55 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Wires71 wrote:
All under the watchful eye and guidance of Agar and "Mr Warrington" the Warrington Borough Council head honcho.


I imagine that more likely it's Simon Moran speaking to Andrew Johns and drawing up a shortlist of coaches and players. The others then do the donkey work.
