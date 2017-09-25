|
and if it is true and the new coach feels he needs to keep Gidley on another year..... its just another indication of what a pathetic mess Smith has left for him.
Massive pessimist
Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:31 pm
You would think if players are being signed or re-signed that a member of the future coaching staff is on hand to oversee matters & ensure a smooth handover & is probably in close touch with the new head coach.
Maybe the new super coach Ricardo Agarelli Who has been to Oz for a hair transplant & fake tan.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:32 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
morleys_deckchair wrote:
Are you offering up an internet rumour, started by one person, as evidence that the club has deeply routed problems?... or do you have anything else?
Well considering that this is a thread regarding said internet rumour, which has caused mass hysteria over the possibly of offering a recently retired 36 year old a new contract, I’d say it’s a pretty good place to start.
Have you got anything to back up the fact that there’s nothing else to be concerned about with our club and that all is good with the world now Tony Smith has gone? Or are you just speculating just like the rest of us?
Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:45 pm
DAG wrote:
Well considering that this is a thread regarding said internet rumour, which has caused mass hysteria over the possibly of offering a recently retired 36 year old a new contract, I’d say it’s a pretty good place to start.
Have you got anything to back up the fact that there’s nothing else to be concerned about with our club and that all is good with the world now Tony Smith has gone? Or are you just speculating just like the rest of us?
im not sure that's how it works.. but carry on if you want to.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:40 pm
waisting money
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:04 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
A pretty brutual book could be coming out of this. Who would be writing it though?!
I have got the first few chapters sorted and I'm close to signing a deal with the publishers.
My book is entitled 'Eternal Bridesmaids'. You'll find it in Waterstones this Xmas in the 'Painful Life' section, next to 'A child called It' and those sort of depressing texts.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:15 pm
My version is in the uplifting self help section, its called "I told you it was our year!"
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:20 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
My version is in the uplifting self help section, its called "I told you it was our year!"
Is the self-help section next to the Medical section? You'd love my self-help medical book - "Choking - How to Prevent It at the Big Dinner'"
