morleys_deckchair wrote: Are you offering up an internet rumour, started by one person, as evidence that the club has deeply routed problems?... or do you have anything else?

Well considering that this is a thread regarding said internet rumour, which has caused mass hysteria over the possibly of offering a recently retired 36 year old a new contract, I’d say it’s a pretty good place to start.Have you got anything to back up the fact that there’s nothing else to be concerned about with our club and that all is good with the world now Tony Smith has gone? Or are you just speculating just like the rest of us?