morleys_deckchair wrote: We are in a complete mess, with a total rebuild required.... Its going to take years to sort out the last 4 seasons of Smith reign.

I don't think it's quite as bad as that, but it is pretty bleak. Looking at the squad for our last game, there's only Clark, Currie, Hill, Ratchford, maybe Ben Julilien (+throw in the injured Atkins), who are of good enough quality to play in a title challenging side.Optimistically, Cooper, Russell, Hughes, Lineham under a new regime might start to pull their weight. There's a good player hiding inside all of them.There's a HUGE task to cover the outgoings, and also bring in the required quality in the key positions we're currently lacking in.