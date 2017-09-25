|
|
I almost wept tears of joy.
We are in a complete mess, with a total rebuild required.... Its going to take years to sort out the last 4 seasons of Smith reign.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:30 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
I almost wept tears of joy.
We are in a complete mess, with a total rebuild required.... Its going to take years to sort out the last 4 seasons of Smith reign.
Does the recent goings on at the club not suggest that our issues run a bit deeper than any caused by Tony Smith?
If people think things are all of a sudden going to take a drastic upturn just because Smith has gone then I think they’re in for a hell of a surprise.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:41 pm
|
|
DAG wrote:
Does the recent goings on at the club not suggest that our issues run a bit deeper than any caused by Tony Smith?
If people think things are all of a sudden going to take a drastic upturn just because Smith has gone then I think they’re in for a hell of a surprise.
what recent goings on? Other than a coach that hasn't been interested in coaching the side for a few years?
I see nothing to suggest there is any other problem, other than a failing coach.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:41 pm
|
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
We are in a complete mess, with a total rebuild required.... Its going to take years to sort out the last 4 seasons of Smith reign.
I don't think it's quite as bad as that, but it is pretty bleak. Looking at the squad for our last game, there's only Clark, Currie, Hill, Ratchford, maybe Ben Julilien (+throw in the injured Atkins), who are of good enough quality to play in a title challenging side.
Optimistically, Cooper, Russell, Hughes, Lineham under a new regime might start to pull their weight. There's a good player hiding inside all of them.
There's a HUGE task to cover the outgoings, and also bring in the required quality in the key positions we're currently lacking in.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:46 pm
|
|
Russell, Hughes...No..Just No!!
|
|