I almost wept tears of joy.
We are in a complete mess, with a total rebuild required.... Its going to take years to sort out the last 4 seasons of Smith reign.
Massive pessimist
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:30 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
morleys_deckchair wrote:
I almost wept tears of joy.
We are in a complete mess, with a total rebuild required.... Its going to take years to sort out the last 4 seasons of Smith reign.
Does the recent goings on at the club not suggest that our issues run a bit deeper than any caused by Tony Smith?
If people think things are all of a sudden going to take a drastic upturn just because Smith has gone then I think they’re in for a hell of a surprise.
