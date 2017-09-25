|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 390
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Tomorrows League Express reporting that Wire officials are trying to persuade him to stay on one more year as we are struggling to find a replacement HB I kid you not.
Despite what they try to convince us of otherwise, we still haven't moved from Draper's plan A of throwing as much mud at the wall and hoping it sticks. For mud see loads of money and the wall as "Australian players"
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:48 am
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 165
|
Would it be that bad, especially if he was on the right deal? Can cover a few positions and do it well. Would be a good option as interchange hooker too.
I agree it is a bit bizarre and slightly worrying the way things are being handled but from a playing point of view I don’t think we’ve got much to lose. Who knows, the incoming coach might want someone he can trust with experience and might be instigating the process.
In saying that, it won’t happen. He seems very content with his decision and don’t think he’ll go back on it especially after his send off at the weekend.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:12 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35445
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
yes it would be bad, i didn't think we should have give him the extra year, he seemed well off it last season in parts.
He's got a lot of mileage on his clock
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:18 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1403
|
If someone had told you this time last year we'd have Kevin Brown as a starting halfback you wouldn't have believed them.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:31 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35445
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
shinymcshine wrote:
If someone had told you this time last year we'd have Kevin Brown as a starting halfback you wouldn't have believed them.
Possibly our only half back as well.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:35 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 390
|
shinymcshine wrote:
If someone had told you this time last year we'd have Kevin Brown as a starting halfback you wouldn't have believed them.
Loved to have known who sanctioned this move. We're suppose to be after the best of the best, offering wages to make players stars and highest paid in the league. Yet we signed a journeyman at the end of this career from a rival on big money.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:43 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1403
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Loved to have known who sanctioned this move. We're suppose to be after the best of the best, offering wages to make players stars and highest paid in the league. Yet we signed a journeyman at the end of this career from a rival on big money.
This is perhaps some of the problem.
If we have someone making the transfer deals, and perhaps deciding on Gidley's extension, who isn't the coach, then our troubles might not be over with the departure of Smith.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:12 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3679
Location: Its in the name
|
begs the question...which idiot sold Richie Myler?
|
top flight since 1895
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, Fuzzy-Duck, Gaz3376, Gerry Mander, getdownmonkeyman, Jack Pepsi, Jack Steel, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, marshman777, matt6169, Oxford Exile, Penks81, Philth, Purplehaze, rchick, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Steve51, thelinesman, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Wire in Ashton, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 434 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,406
|2,864
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|