WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kurt Gidley

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Kurt Gidley

Post a reply
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:38 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 390
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Tomorrows League Express reporting that Wire officials are trying to persuade him to stay on one more year as we are struggling to find a replacement HB I kid you not.


Despite what they try to convince us of otherwise, we still haven't moved from Draper's plan A of throwing as much mud at the wall and hoping it sticks. For mud see loads of money and the wall as "Australian players"
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:48 am
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 165
Would it be that bad, especially if he was on the right deal? Can cover a few positions and do it well. Would be a good option as interchange hooker too.

I agree it is a bit bizarre and slightly worrying the way things are being handled but from a playing point of view I don’t think we’ve got much to lose. Who knows, the incoming coach might want someone he can trust with experience and might be instigating the process.

In saying that, it won’t happen. He seems very content with his decision and don’t think he’ll go back on it especially after his send off at the weekend.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:12 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35445
Location: "The cuss i will?"
yes it would be bad, i didn't think we should have give him the extra year, he seemed well off it last season in parts.

He's got a lot of mileage on his clock
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:18 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1403
If someone had told you this time last year we'd have Kevin Brown as a starting halfback you wouldn't have believed them.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:31 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35445
Location: "The cuss i will?"
shinymcshine wrote:
If someone had told you this time last year we'd have Kevin Brown as a starting halfback you wouldn't have believed them.


Possibly our only half back as well.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:35 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 390
shinymcshine wrote:
If someone had told you this time last year we'd have Kevin Brown as a starting halfback you wouldn't have believed them.


Loved to have known who sanctioned this move. We're suppose to be after the best of the best, offering wages to make players stars and highest paid in the league. Yet we signed a journeyman at the end of this career from a rival on big money.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:43 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1403
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Loved to have known who sanctioned this move. We're suppose to be after the best of the best, offering wages to make players stars and highest paid in the league. Yet we signed a journeyman at the end of this career from a rival on big money.


This is perhaps some of the problem.

If we have someone making the transfer deals, and perhaps deciding on Gidley's extension, who isn't the coach, then our troubles might not be over with the departure of Smith.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:12 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3679
Location: Its in the name
begs the question...which idiot sold Richie Myler?
top flight since 1895
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, Fuzzy-Duck, Gaz3376, Gerry Mander, getdownmonkeyman, Jack Pepsi, Jack Steel, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, marshman777, matt6169, Oxford Exile, Penks81, Philth, Purplehaze, rchick, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Steve51, thelinesman, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Wire in Ashton, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 434 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,4062,86476,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM