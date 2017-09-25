|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Tomorrows League Express reporting that Wire officials are trying to persuade him to stay on one more year as we are struggling to find a replacement HB I kid you not.
Despite what they try to convince us of otherwise, we still haven't moved from Draper's plan A of throwing as much mud at the wall and hoping it sticks. For mud see loads of money and the wall as "Australian players"
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:48 am
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Would it be that bad, especially if he was on the right deal? Can cover a few positions and do it well. Would be a good option as interchange hooker too.
I agree it is a bit bizarre and slightly worrying the way things are being handled but from a playing point of view I don’t think we’ve got much to lose. Who knows, the incoming coach might want someone he can trust with experience and might be instigating the process.
In saying that, it won’t happen. He seems very content with his decision and don’t think he’ll go back on it especially after his send off at the weekend.
