WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kurt Gidley

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Kurt Gidley

Post a reply
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:38 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 389
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Tomorrows League Express reporting that Wire officials are trying to persuade him to stay on one more year as we are struggling to find a replacement HB I kid you not.


Despite what they try to convince us of otherwise, we still haven't moved from Draper's plan A of throwing as much mud at the wall and hoping it sticks. For mud see loads of money and the wall as "Australian players"
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:48 am
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 165
Would it be that bad, especially if he was on the right deal? Can cover a few positions and do it well. Would be a good option as interchange hooker too.

I agree it is a bit bizarre and slightly worrying the way things are being handled but from a playing point of view I don’t think we’ve got much to lose. Who knows, the incoming coach might want someone he can trust with experience and might be instigating the process.

In saying that, it won’t happen. He seems very content with his decision and don’t think he’ll go back on it especially after his send off at the weekend.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, foggy, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, Jukesays, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Leeds Thirteen, marshman777, MrFlibble, Mudeng, Penks81, Philth, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The All New Chester Wire, thelinesman, Thelonius, Toonwire, WWRLFC78 and 375 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,3312,30776,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM