|
|
Surely King Tony would have had succession plans for 2018 underway months ago ? You know so we are not left with a threadbare squad
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
|
Must be true Moley on twitter put it as breaking news
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:16 pm
|
|
Seriously though if it is true what an absolute shambles.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:20 pm
|
|
Maybe it's linked to Sitaleki.
Wonder if he's having second thoughts
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:37 pm
|
|
Superblue wrote:
Maybe it's linked to Sitaleki.
Wonder if he's having second thoughts
I asked that question the minute i knew his mate Hiku was leaving. Jesus this club is turning into the Mary Celeste.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:04 am
|
|
He'd be playing interchangeable 9 anyways. I would not have thought kk would have left Aus without a hb sorted....but I have a hunch the new coach wants a certain back and he's probably not available until 2019, plus it won't be the first time we've made a decision to do a deal that has us wait a season, or even two, for a player we want to become available.
Plus Pay would trust Gidley, Well that's how it looks to me.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:30 am
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
|
REALLY? What's the point of next year to be served up the same old dross as this season. Brown and Gidley will have fans stampeding to renew season tickets
No coach and a CEO with no experience whatsoever, and any clue what he's doing, claiming due diligence is happening over a coach. Will he be asking Smith to do another season because he can't attract any other coach.
If it's true Warrington and to some extent Super League is a joke, won't be long before this game is back as a part time sport
Quality going backwards week in week out.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:55 am
|
|
Blimey lads we are working ourselves into a frenzy over this one aren't we. Get a grip of yourselves. Followers leaving for Widnes, not buying a season ticket, jumping into the Mersey ... just cos one silly booty comes up with yet another rumour.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:06 am
|
|
Philth wrote:
If there's no one available we shouldn't just then pick up some aussie no mark just because he's Australian. Is Gidley better than Reynolds or Walsh though, knowing that one of them will likely come available by tea time Saturday?
The other worrying thing is that this search should've started many months ago, not now! Lovely parting present from Smith
It might well have done but maybe nobody we inquired about wanted to come?
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:29 am
|
|
Better the devil you know. I've no issues with Gidley for another year. I mean he's not exactly rank is he? With Ratchford being an exception at fb, Gidley is/was our best back.
It's our forwards that are peas poor.
|
