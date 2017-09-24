He'd be playing interchangeable 9 anyways. I would not have thought kk would have left Aus without a hb sorted....but I have a hunch the new coach wants a certain back and he's probably not available until 2019, plus it won't be the first time we've made a decision to do a deal that has us wait a season, or even two, for a player we want to become available.
Plus Pay would trust Gidley, Well that's how it looks to me.
REALLY? What's the point of next year to be served up the same old dross as this season. Brown and Gidley will have fans stampeding to renew season tickets
No coach and a CEO with no experience whatsoever, and any clue what he's doing, claiming due diligence is happening over a coach. Will he be asking Smith to do another season because he can't attract any other coach.
If it's true Warrington and to some extent Super League is a joke, won't be long before this game is back as a part time sport
Blimey lads we are working ourselves into a frenzy over this one aren't we. Get a grip of yourselves. Followers leaving for Widnes, not buying a season ticket, jumping into the Mersey ... just cos one silly booty comes up with yet another rumour.
If there's no one available we shouldn't just then pick up some aussie no mark just because he's Australian. Is Gidley better than Reynolds or Walsh though, knowing that one of them will likely come available by tea time Saturday?
The other worrying thing is that this search should've started many months ago, not now! Lovely parting present from Smith
It might well have done but maybe nobody we inquired about wanted to come?
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.