Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:05 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8982
Surely King Tony would have had succession plans for 2018 underway months ago ? You know so we are not left with a threadbare squad
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:10 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 335
Location: South Stand
Must be true Moley on twitter put it as breaking news :lol:
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:16 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4469
Location: Warrington
Seriously though if it is true what an absolute shambles.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:20 pm
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 128
Maybe it's linked to Sitaleki.

Wonder if he's having second thoughts
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:37 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3545
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
I asked that question the minute i knew his mate Hiku was leaving. Jesus this club is turning into the Mary Celeste.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:04 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8457
He'd be playing interchangeable 9 anyways. I would not have thought kk would have left Aus without a hb sorted....but I have a hunch the new coach wants a certain back and he's probably not available until 2019, plus it won't be the first time we've made a decision to do a deal that has us wait a season, or even two, for a player we want to become available.

Plus Pay would trust Gidley, Well that's how it looks to me.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:30 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 410
REALLY? What's the point of next year to be served up the same old dross as this season. Brown and Gidley will have fans stampeding to renew season tickets

No coach and a CEO with no experience whatsoever, and any clue what he's doing, claiming due diligence is happening over a coach. Will he be asking Smith to do another season because he can't attract any other coach.

If it's true Warrington and to some extent Super League is a joke, won't be long before this game is back as a part time sport

Quality going backwards week in week out.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:55 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 602
Blimey lads we are working ourselves into a frenzy over this one aren't we. Get a grip of yourselves. Followers leaving for Widnes, not buying a season ticket, jumping into the Mersey ... just cos one silly booty comes up with yet another rumour.
