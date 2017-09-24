REALLY? What's the point of next year to be served up the same old dross as this season. Brown and Gidley will have fans stampeding to renew season tickets



No coach and a CEO with no experience whatsoever, and any clue what he's doing, claiming due diligence is happening over a coach. Will he be asking Smith to do another season because he can't attract any other coach.



If it's true Warrington and to some extent Super League is a joke, won't be long before this game is back as a part time sport



Quality going backwards week in week out.