Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 8982



Surely King Tony would have had succession plans for 2018 underway months ago ? You know so we are not left with a threadbare squad https://www.mind.org.uk Shazbaz

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am

Posts: 335

Location: South Stand

Must be true Moley on twitter put it as breaking news Wirefan

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am

Posts: 4469

Location: Warrington

Seriously though if it is true what an absolute shambles. Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm

Posts: 128

Maybe it's linked to Sitaleki.



Wonder if he's having second thoughts karetaker

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm

Posts: 3545

Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.

Superblue wrote: Maybe it's linked to Sitaleki.



Wonder if he's having second thoughts



I asked that question the minute i knew his mate Hiku was leaving. Jesus this club is turning into the Mary Celeste. I asked that question the minute i knew his mate Hiku was leaving. Jesus this club is turning into the Mary Celeste. rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8457

He'd be playing interchangeable 9 anyways. I would not have thought kk would have left Aus without a hb sorted....but I have a hunch the new coach wants a certain back and he's probably not available until 2019, plus it won't be the first time we've made a decision to do a deal that has us wait a season, or even two, for a player we want to become available.



Plus Pay would trust Gidley, Well that's how it looks to me. once a wire always a wire Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: rubber duckie and 100 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 16 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,179 873 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























