Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:28 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Tomorrows League Express reporting that Wire officials are trying to persuade him to stay on one more year as we are struggling to find a replacement HB I kid you not.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:34 pm
Philth
If there's no one available we shouldn't just then pick up some aussie no mark just because he's Australian. Is Gidley better than Reynolds or Walsh though, knowing that one of them will likely come available by tea time Saturday?

The other worrying thing is that this search should've started many months ago, not now! Lovely parting present from Smith
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:37 pm
Bobby_Peru
I despair
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:42 pm
Shazbaz
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Tomorrows League Express reporting that Wire officials are trying to persuade him to stay on one more year as we are struggling to find a replacement HB I kid you not.

Won't happen his send off on Saturday looked pretty final to me.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:43 pm
Superblue
Thought that was going to end with..... join the coaching staff!

Still we got benny another year and he can't play half, so why not

Anyone know where Ash is ?
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:48 pm
Wirefan
Someone press play

https://youtu.be/MK6TXMsvgQg
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:49 pm
karetaker
Our forum is starting to become comedy central, if there is even a grain of truth in this then no way am i renewing my season ticket.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:53 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Shazbaz wrote:
Won't happen his send off on Saturday looked pretty just final to me.

Just my opinion but I'm not sure why club officials would hand it to the LE as an exclusive if they thought there was no chance of it happening.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:57 pm
karetaker
Any one know the price of a season ticket at Widnes, if im going to have another season of crap i may aswell go there and watch it.
Re: Kurt Gidley
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:01 pm
karetaker
Also says a lot for Patton's future if we trying to keep an oap.
Who is online

