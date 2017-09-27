|
Joined:
Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 amPosts:
7521Location:
Tyldesley
|
For P&R to work well for the game, and to keep the excitement of the these games that can mean you relegated or stay up (promoted or stay down). If a SL club is relegated and has season holiday in Championship until they are back in SL season after - then that isn't damaging for the club and adds excitement of the ups and downs we like in sport (ie HKR). That doesnt mean it works using this example.
For it to work the Championship needs to be FT, to avoid contracts getting null and void when relegated (after all its players and staffs livelihoods at stake), or clubs struggling when promoted because they haven't had same time to recruit as rest of SL. The profile of the Championship, in the media especially is poor to say the least. Leigh are barely on bbc sport for example outside of SL.
Get rid of the Super 8's, and bring in play off game (home and away) between bottom and top of league below for who goes up or stays up. Work at putting together Super League 1 and 2 - 2 full time leagues. Let this competition have the franchises for entry. Any clubs inside SL1 and 2 that are failing RL and not run properly should be given notice. Keep them on their toes financially and on the field. Big sponsorship deals and more imagination in regards TV contracts.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3035
Location: LEYTH
|
The point i'm making is, If wire had ended up in the MPG after finishing 9th, would they deserve to go down? (for me the answer is no) BTW - I'm not one for the franchise system either,but on the other hand, i think the 8s concept is harsh. I believe in P & R and hope it's formatted/structured better than the current system.
RoyBoy29 wrote:If any team in any sport is relegated, then they simply were not good enough to be in that league.
I disagreed with this, because on Saturday one team will be relegated,and i don't believe it's right when either team didn't finish bottom after 23 rounds, So no, i don't think that either team weren't good enough to go down in that respect.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:21 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 153
|
Cokey wrote:
The point i'm making is, If wire had ended up in the MPG after finishing 9th, would they deserve to go down? (for me the answer is no) BTW - I'm not one for the franchise system either,but on the other hand, i think the 8s concept is harsh. I believe in P & R and hope it's formatted/structured better than the current system.
I disagreed with this, because on Saturday one team will be relegated,and i don't believe it's right when either team didn't finish bottom after 23 rounds, So no, i don't think that either team weren't good enough to go down in that respect.
Spot on. I'm not sure what else could replace the franchise model though, seems to work in the NRL for the most part.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 153
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Whilst I believe well run clubs with robust business models should be rewarded as such, For me first and foremost Sport should ALWAYS be decided on the field of play and never by paperwork.
Looking at it from a slightly different perspective, money = results in sport. We wouldn't be watching Leigh in SL in 2017 without DB's large investment, the reported additional £700k + gave Leigh the advantage to reach the promised land. If the investment wasn't made in 2016, we'd all be bashing Jukes this year, like Rowley in 2015. The additional money resulted in a different outcome.
The franchise model would rightfully protect the benefactors of each club, if he or she is prepared to invest into the sport. Ultimately SL needs money to provide better entertainment and exposure. I reckon more clubs in SL (14-16) would offer both of these.
Even with the Promotion & Relegation model as it is today how are Batley, Featherstone, Halifax, London, etc, ever going to get back to SL without additional investment to compete with the SL side dropping down?
And if Catalans do drop down this year into the Championship, this increases travel costs considerably. Swinton for example in 2018 would have to travel to Catalans, London, Toronto and Toulouse.
I'm trying as hard as you HRJ to win the Euro on Friday, then we'll skyrocket the club to the summit for a long time.
mish wrote:
I can't believe that anyone would want to return to the bad old days of franchising - and you think it's dull now!!
Different perception and thats OK. Leigh liquidating and subsequently 'almost' liquidating multiple times over the last 25 years are dark days for me. Franchising would prevent this as we have a golden goose right now. And the Ian Lucas days were really dark. Flashbacks!
So, yes the million pound game is exciting, but very dangerous for reasons Leeeigh Leeeigh and Cokey articulate above. If Leigh lose on Saturday come back and honestly say it's a great concept.
Last edited by Centurino
on Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:42 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3035
Location: LEYTH
|
Centurino wrote:
Spot on. I'm not sure what else could replace the franchise model though, seems to work in the NRL for the most part.
I believe there has been meeting today with the RFL involving all SL clubs to discuss a different structure as to the one we have now. Be interesting to see/hear the development of that meeting.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 153
|
Cokey wrote:
I believe there has been meeting today with the RFL involving all SL clubs to discuss a different structure as to the one we have now. Be interesting to see/hear the development of that meeting.
Be very interesting. Bottom line we all want the best for the greatest game on the planet. We have to progress as the competition is gaining, especially since the internet was opened up. And I'm sure I read recently that the amateur game has shrunk massively over the last 10 years alone.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:09 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5623
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
Cokey wrote:
The point i'm making is, If wire had ended up in the MPG after finishing 9th, would they deserve to go down? (for me the answer is no) BTW - I'm not one for the franchise system either,but on the other hand, i think the 8s concept is harsh. I believe in P & R and hope it's formatted/structured better than the current system.
I disagreed with this, because on Saturday one team will be relegated,and i don't believe it's right when either team didn't finish bottom after 23 rounds, So no, i don't think that either team weren't good enough to go down in that respect.
Maybe we he team that finished bottom after 23 rounds realised early doors that they would end up bottom 2 after those rounds, and planned for the M8s accordingly. Had they needed not to be bottom after the 23 rounds you may have seen better efforts within that period - we'll never know how things would have panned out
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Budgiezilla, Centurino, ColD, eddywalls, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, Leyther14, OFFTHECUFF and 293 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,751
|2,890
|76,251
|4,491
|SET
|