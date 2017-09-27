|
|
chissitt wrote:
Choose how many are there they'll be Leythers, as Catalan's contribution won't amount to much.
Ask Degsey how much it cost the club to go over there for a league game and compare it with the revenue they spend over here, maybe most of the club chairmen might not be too bothered if Cats got relegated.
I hope that you pull it off on Saturday but because you win/deserve to rather than because of the perceived cost or contribution to the sport. Imagine doing the trip every other week like they do?
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:05 am
|
|
Whilst I believe well run clubs with robust business models should be rewarded as such, For me first and foremost Sport should ALWAYS be decided on the field of play and never by paperwork.
I also firmly believe Catalans business model is currently flawed, have become complacent, reflective of their on field performances.
A season in the Championship will be good for them to perform a full root and branch review, re focus, re group and to become stronger in SL for it. One step back to take two leaps forward.
Catalans v Toulouse is a mouth watering prospect and will be massive for French RL , not just from a PR prospective and is a game I would want to watch.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:25 pm
|
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
100% with you Harold.
Time will tell, but I bet HKR haven't been harmed by a brief sojourn in the Championship.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:10 pm
|
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
If any team in any sport is relegated, then they simply were not good enough to be in that league.
So Widnes obviously are good enough for finishing bottom?
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:16 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
So Widnes obviously are good enough for finishing bottom?
But they were good enough to stay out of relegation places after 30 games. Maybe if we had the structures in place that Widnes have, then our first team would have had more in the tank going into the play offs?
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:26 pm
|
|
Centurino wrote:
I suspect in 2019 the RFL will increase the teams to 14 or more (16 works in the NRL), and back to a franchise model whereby a profitable business model is a key focus. Surely this is the way forward as rugby league is on the decline on and off the pitch as various commentators have recently highlighted. Leigh has a great benefactor, ground and support base so nothing to fear there - we're in either way. Super League is the rugby league brand ambassador so to speak so the RFL have to maximise the potential of this -- at present, it's a bit dull!
Meaning that Catalans, Leigh, London, Widnes will all be in SL resulting in a good competition with wider exposure.
I can't believe that anyone would want to return to the bad old days of franchising - and you think it's dull now!!
There's nothing like a bit of jeopardy to get the juices flowing and even if the RFL don't keep the current structure I would hope they've learned their lessons from the past and never return to franchising ever again. Look how exciting these last two seasons have been, straight from the off there was talk about who would make which Super 8 group, remember the slogan 'Every second counts' well it really did and last years MPG proves that P & R in whatever format, is the way to go.
Anyway, I won't be at the game but there's one thing for sure - the best team will win
- lets hope it's Leigh.
|
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:33 pm
|
|
mish wrote:
I can't believe that anyone would want to return to the bad old days of franchising - and you think it's dull now!!
There's nothing like a bit of jeopardy to get the juices flowing and even if the RFL don't keep the current structure I would hope they've learned their lessons from the past and never return to franchising ever again. Look how exciting these last two seasons have been, straight from the off there was talk about who would make which Super 8 group, remember the slogan 'Every second counts' well it really did and last years MPG proves that P & R in whatever format, is the way to go.
Anyway, I won't be at the game but there's one thing for sure - the best team will win
- lets hope it's Leigh.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:36 pm
|
|
LeythIg wrote:
But they were good enough to stay out of relegation places after 30 games. Maybe if we had the structures in place that Widnes have, then our first team would have had more in the tank going into the play offs?
But them 30 games should matter,You're basing your post on 7 games.
|
