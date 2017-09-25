I've picked up a couple of disturbing vibes in the media about the possible outcome of next Saturday's game - namely that a Catalans' defeat would be catastrophic for the future of French Rugby League. I would hope that such an outcome wouldn't be laid at our door! (should we be good/lucky enough to prevail)
Obviously, my concerns are 100% for the future of Leigh RL, and then British RL, and then maybe French RL, by some distance! However, if Catalans do go down, I would sincerely hope and suggest that the blame be THEIRS, rather than that of the 'P&R' system that would potentially still be in place to give them the opportunity to climb back into the top tier of RL Europe. (or whatever it's going to be called when Toronto make it to SL)