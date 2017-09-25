WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Category A

Re: Category A
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:52 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1016
Alan wrote:
Spot on, especially considering what a huge game it is. Three tickets for us.



:CLAP:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Category A
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:00 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4044
ColD wrote:
You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected :wink: :wink:

Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny :thumb:


I have very fond memories of that game Col..Nailbiter,pitch invasion and my brothers new car which was placed next to the dressing rooms..
Image
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:27 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1759
Location: In't Tap Room
atomic wrote:
I have very fond memories of that game Col...


Yes it seemed we passed endless vehicle's all containing Leigh Supporters all the way up the M6. A most splendid day. The atmosphere was superb. I especially recall calling in at the services on the way home. It was absolutely full to the rafters of jubilant Leigh fans celebrating winning the league. A marvellous occasion indeed.

We win on Saturday and similar day's could be nearer than we think.
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:34 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9877
Location: Deep in Leytherland
I've picked up a couple of disturbing vibes in the media about the possible outcome of next Saturday's game - namely that a Catalans' defeat would be catastrophic for the future of French Rugby League. I would hope that such an outcome wouldn't be laid at our door! (should we be good/lucky enough to prevail)

Obviously, my concerns are 100% for the future of Leigh RL, and then British RL, and then maybe French RL, by some distance! However, if Catalans do go down, I would sincerely hope and suggest that the blame be THEIRS, rather than that of the 'P&R' system that would potentially still be in place to give them the opportunity to climb back into the top tier of RL Europe. (or whatever it's going to be called when Toronto make it to SL)
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:46 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 658
If any team in any sport is relegated, then they simply were not good enough to be in that league.
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:17 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 148
Alan wrote:
I've picked up a couple of disturbing vibes in the media about the possible outcome of next Saturday's game - namely that a Catalans' defeat would be catastrophic for the future of French Rugby League. I would hope that such an outcome wouldn't be laid at our door! (should we be good/lucky enough to prevail)

Obviously, my concerns are 100% for the future of Leigh RL, and then British RL, and then maybe French RL, by some distance! However, if Catalans do go down, I would sincerely hope and suggest that the blame be THEIRS, rather than that of the 'P&R' system that would potentially still be in place to give them the opportunity to climb back into the top tier of RL Europe. (or whatever it's going to be called when Toronto make it to SL)


I suspect in 2019 the RFL will increase the teams to 14 or more (16 works in the NRL), and back to a franchise model whereby a profitable business model is a key focus. Surely this is the way forward as rugby league is on the decline on and off the pitch as various commentators have recently highlighted. Leigh has a great benefactor, ground and support base so nothing to fear there - we're in either way. Super League is the rugby league brand ambassador so to speak so the RFL have to maximise the potential of this -- at present, it's a bit dull!

Meaning that Catalans, Leigh, London, Widnes will all be in SL resulting in a good competition with wider exposure.
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:13 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7041
ColD wrote:
Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny :thumb:

Choose how many are there they'll be Leythers, as Catalan's contribution won't amount to much.
Ask Degsey how much it cost the club to go over there for a league game and compare it with the revenue they spend over here, maybe most of the club chairmen might not be too bothered if Cats got relegated.
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:58 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3031
Location: LEYTH
3 good interviews

https://www.facebook.com/loverugbyleague/videos/1724535030911846/


https://www.facebook.com/loverugbyleagu ... 104217772/


https://www.facebook.com/loverugbyleague/videos/1724608097571206/
Image Image Image
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:47 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 148
Cokey wrote:
3 good interviews

https://www.facebook.com/loverugbyleague/videos/1724535030911846/


https://www.facebook.com/loverugbyleagu ... 104217772/


https://www.facebook.com/loverugbyleague/videos/1724608097571206/



Good find. Good insights. I'd also like to see Dave Parkinson regain the lead commentor role on LCTV.
Re: Category A
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:56 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4044
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Yes it seemed we passed endless vehicle's all containing Leigh Supporters all the way up the M6. A most splendid day. The atmosphere was superb. I especially recall calling in at the services on the way home. It was absolutely full to the rafters of jubilant Leigh fans celebrating winning the league. A marvellous occasion indeed.

We win on Saturday and similar day's could be nearer than we think.


Was that the same services H,that gave out free petrol.. :wink:

Good times.. More good times to come.. :D
Image
