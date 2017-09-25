Peter Kay

Spot on, especially considering what a huge game it is. Three tickets for us.





Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.

ColD wrote:



Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny

You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected



I have very fond memories of that game Col..Nailbiter,pitch invasion and my brothers new car which was placed next to the dressing rooms..

Harold Rigby Jnr

atomic wrote: I have very fond memories of that game Col...



Yes it seemed we passed endless vehicle's all containing Leigh Supporters all the way up the M6. A most splendid day. The atmosphere was superb. I especially recall calling in at the services on the way home. It was absolutely full to the rafters of jubilant Leigh fans celebrating winning the league. A marvellous occasion indeed.



Yes it seemed we passed endless vehicle's all containing Leigh Supporters all the way up the M6. A most splendid day. The atmosphere was superb. I especially recall calling in at the services on the way home. It was absolutely full to the rafters of jubilant Leigh fans celebrating winning the league. A marvellous occasion indeed.

We win on Saturday and similar day's could be nearer than we think.

Alan



I've picked up a couple of disturbing vibes in the media about the possible outcome of next Saturday's game - namely that a Catalans' defeat would be catastrophic for the future of French Rugby League. I would hope that such an outcome wouldn't be laid at our door! (should we be good/lucky enough to prevail)



Obviously, my concerns are 100% for the future of Leigh RL, and then British RL, and then maybe French RL, by some distance! However, if Catalans do go down, I would sincerely hope and suggest that the blame be THEIRS , rather than that of the 'P&R' system that would potentially still be in place to give them the opportunity to climb back into the top tier of RL Europe. (or whatever it's going to be called when Toronto make it to SL) RoyBoy29

If any team in any sport is relegated, then they simply were not good enough to be in that league. Centurino

Alan wrote: I've picked up a couple of disturbing vibes in the media about the possible outcome of next Saturday's game - namely that a Catalans' defeat would be catastrophic for the future of French Rugby League. I would hope that such an outcome wouldn't be laid at our door! (should we be good/lucky enough to prevail)



Obviously, my concerns are 100% for the future of Leigh RL, and then British RL, and then maybe French RL, by some distance! However, if Catalans do go down, I would sincerely hope and suggest that the blame be THEIRS , rather than that of the 'P&R' system that would potentially still be in place to give them the opportunity to climb back into the top tier of RL Europe. (or whatever it's going to be called when Toronto make it to SL)



I suspect in 2019 the RFL will increase the teams to 14 or more (16 works in the NRL), and back to a franchise model whereby a profitable business model is a key focus. Surely this is the way forward as rugby league is on the decline on and off the pitch as various commentators have recently highlighted. Leigh has a great benefactor, ground and support base so nothing to fear there - we're in either way. Super League is the rugby league brand ambassador so to speak so the RFL have to maximise the potential of this -- at present, it's a bit dull!



I suspect in 2019 the RFL will increase the teams to 14 or more (16 works in the NRL), and back to a franchise model whereby a profitable business model is a key focus. Surely this is the way forward as rugby league is on the decline on and off the pitch as various commentators have recently highlighted. Leigh has a great benefactor, ground and support base so nothing to fear there - we're in either way. Super League is the rugby league brand ambassador so to speak so the RFL have to maximise the potential of this -- at present, it's a bit dull!

Meaning that Catalans, Leigh, London, Widnes will all be in SL resulting in a good competition with wider exposure.

chissitt



ColD wrote: Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny

Choose how many are there they'll be Leythers, as Catalan's contribution won't amount to much.

