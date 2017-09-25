WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Category A

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Category A

Post a reply
Re: Category A
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:21 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1756
Location: In't Tap Room
£20 is a great price for 80 mins of pure sporting drama.
Re: Category A
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:14 am
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 221
It will be tense on sat but can see us coming out victorious and securing SL status
Re: Category A
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:17 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9876
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
£20 is a great price for 80 mins of pure sporting drama.


Spot on, especially considering what a huge game it is. Three tickets for us.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bullseye, CHEADLE LEYTHER, CliffB08, Keiththered, Nozzy, TheButcher, tiptop, Trust Me, Wildthing and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,4582,23076,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM