Category A

Full price it is.



Come on Leigh folk, get to the game on Saturday and support the team.



Hope we can hit 8000 Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





Leeeigh Leeeigh



Website seems to be down at the moment.



Peter Kay wrote: Full price it is.



Come on Leigh folk, get to the game on Saturday and support the team.



Hope we can hit 8000



Well the sponsors seem to be backing the club - its time for the fans to show the same



Well the sponsors seem to be backing the club - its time for the fans to show the same

Without genuine reasons, anyone missing this game needs there bumps feeling - biggest game since Whitehaven in 82 IMO, win and we really can kick on from here

ColD wrote: Well the sponsors seem to be backing the club - its time for the fans to show the same



Without genuine reasons, anyone missing this game needs there bumps feeling - biggest game since Whitehaven in 82 IMO, win and we really can kick on from here





What happened in 82? For the younger audience here.

Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!

What happened in 82? For the younger audience here.

Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!

Is it not Saturday yet???



Bigtimeleigh wrote:

Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!

Is it not Saturday yet??? What happened in 82? For the younger audience here.Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!Is it not Saturday yet???



You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected



You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected

Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny

Gold RLFANS Member



ColD wrote:



Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpectedLove to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny

Trouble is Col,for example we are being asked to bring friends,I am Bringing 4 who don't normally come to games, I'm a season ticket holder for the West Stand,there are no spare seats around me , so I will have to sit elsewhere if I want to sit with my friends.

Bronze RLFANS Member



Couple of quid off for season ticket holders if bought in advance and a family ticket is available for the East stand.

Only one place to be on Saturday. Mines a pint...



'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'

Headingley 05th October 2014. Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



charlie caroli wrote: Trouble is Col,for example we are being asked to bring friends,I am Bringing 4 who don't normally come to games, I'm a season ticket holder for the West Stand,there are no spare seats around me , so I will have to sit elsewhere if I want to sit with my friends.



Great effort Charlie

Come on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.

I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.

I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.

Great effort Charlie

Come on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.

I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.

I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.

I'm not in Charlie's league but I do "know" we can do it

I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !"

"Come On You Leigh !" Nozzy

Bronze RLFANS Member



Vancouver Leyther wrote:

Come on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.

I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.

I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.

I'm not in Charlie's league but I do "know" we can do it Great effort CharlieCome on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.I'm not in Charlie's league but I do "know" we can do it



I will be in Canada too for this one VL. Need to find somewhere in Quebec that will be open early and has sky sports...



