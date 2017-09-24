WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Category A

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Category A

Post a reply
Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:47 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1015
Full price it is.

Come on Leigh folk, get to the game on Saturday and support the team.

Hope we can hit 8000
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:51 pm
Leeeigh Leeeigh Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am
Posts: 7520
Location: Tyldesley
Website seems to be down at the moment.
Re: Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:08 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5616
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Peter Kay wrote:
Full price it is.

Come on Leigh folk, get to the game on Saturday and support the team.

Hope we can hit 8000


Well the sponsors seem to be backing the club - its time for the fans to show the same

Without genuine reasons, anyone missing this game needs there bumps feeling - biggest game since Whitehaven in 82 IMO, win and we really can kick on from here
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:54 pm
Bigtimeleigh Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 6:26 pm
Posts: 12
ColD wrote:
Well the sponsors seem to be backing the club - its time for the fans to show the same

Without genuine reasons, anyone missing this game needs there bumps feeling - biggest game since Whitehaven in 82 IMO, win and we really can kick on from here



What happened in 82? For the younger audience here. :lol:
Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!
Is it not Saturday yet???
Re: Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:06 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5616
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Bigtimeleigh wrote:
What happened in 82? For the younger audience here. :lol:
Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!
Is it not Saturday yet???


You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected :wink: :wink:

Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny :thumb:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:19 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11634
Location: blackpool tower circus
ColD wrote:
You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected :wink: :wink:

Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny :thumb:

Trouble is Col,for example we are being asked to bring friends,I am Bringing 4 who don't normally come to games, I'm a season ticket holder for the West Stand,there are no spare seats around me , so I will have to sit elsewhere if I want to sit with my friends.
Re: Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:55 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4940
Location: At the seaside
Couple of quid off for season ticket holders if bought in advance and a family ticket is available for the East stand.
Only one place to be on Saturday.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.
Re: Category A
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:21 am
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2755
Location: Vancouver, Canada
charlie caroli wrote:
Trouble is Col,for example we are being asked to bring friends,I am Bringing 4 who don't normally come to games, I'm a season ticket holder for the West Stand,there are no spare seats around me , so I will have to sit elsewhere if I want to sit with my friends.


Great effort Charlie :thumb:
Come on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.
I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.
I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.
I'm not in Charlie's league but I do "know" we can do it :wink:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Category A
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:34 am
Nozzy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 8:52 pm
Posts: 4227
Location: Leigh Sports Village!!
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Great effort Charlie :thumb:
Come on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.
I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.
I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.
I'm not in Charlie's league but I do "know" we can do it :wink:


I will be in Canada too for this one VL. Need to find somewhere in Quebec that will be open early and has sky sports...
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh. :CLAP:


Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: new times, Nozzy, Vancouver Leyther and 74 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,17682176,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM