Full price it is.
Come on Leigh folk, get to the game on Saturday and support the team.
Hope we can hit 8000
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022
Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025
Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh
Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:51 pm
Website seems to be down at the moment.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:08 pm
Peter Kay wrote:
Full price it is.
Come on Leigh folk, get to the game on Saturday and support the team.
Hope we can hit 8000
Well the sponsors seem to be backing the club - its time for the fans to show the same
Without genuine reasons, anyone missing this game needs there bumps feeling - biggest game since Whitehaven in 82 IMO, win and we really can kick on from here
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:54 pm
ColD wrote:
Well the sponsors seem to be backing the club - its time for the fans to show the same
Without genuine reasons, anyone missing this game needs there bumps feeling - biggest game since Whitehaven in 82 IMO, win and we really can kick on from here
What happened in 82? For the younger audience here.
Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!
Is it not Saturday yet???
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:06 pm
Bigtimeleigh wrote:
What happened in 82? For the younger audience here.
Hoping we can reach around 8k in the ground, with around 80 cheering on cats then the rest all from the same hymn sheet!
Is it not Saturday yet???
You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected
Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:19 pm
ColD wrote:
You have no idea what you missed, us winning the equivalent of SL. People thought it was as likely as Liverpool winning the prem, it was that unexpected
Love to see 8k, but not expecting to, certainly be interesting to see how much effort Cats fans make - so long as I get my normal seat I'm a happy bunny
Trouble is Col,for example we are being asked to bring friends,I am Bringing 4 who don't normally come to games, I'm a season ticket holder for the West Stand,there are no spare seats around me , so I will have to sit elsewhere if I want to sit with my friends.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:55 pm
Couple of quid off for season ticket holders if bought in advance and a family ticket is available for the East stand.
Only one place to be on Saturday.
Mines a pint...
'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:21 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Trouble is Col,for example we are being asked to bring friends,I am Bringing 4 who don't normally come to games, I'm a season ticket holder for the West Stand,there are no spare seats around me , so I will have to sit elsewhere if I want to sit with my friends.
Great effort Charlie
Come on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.
I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.
I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.
I'm not in Charlie's league but I do "know" we can do it
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:34 am
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Great effort Charlie
Come on Leythers fill the LSV with lots of loud Leythers.
I would honestly be there if I hadn't already used up every minute (and then some) of my annual leave earlier in the year coming over to the UK. I even have a seat available but just can't go further in the hole for time off at work.
I will be in front of my TV, shirt and scarf on, beer in hand, and my Mum will be their in her season ticket seat respresenting me and my dearly departed Dad.
I'm not in Charlie's league but I do "know" we can do it
I will be in Canada too for this one VL. Need to find somewhere in Quebec that will be open early and has sky sports...
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh.
Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.