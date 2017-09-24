WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Category A

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Category A

Post a reply
Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:47 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1015
Full price it is.

Come on Leigh folk, get to the game on Saturday and support the team.

Hope we can hit 8000
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Category A
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:51 pm
Leeeigh Leeeigh Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am
Posts: 7520
Location: Tyldesley
Website seems to be down at the moment.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtimeleigh, ColD, eddywalls, gunners guns13, HOOF HEARTED, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, Leyther14, Leythersteve, Mobull, new times, Peter Kay and 218 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,0522,56676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
20
- 26FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
26
- 28SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
60
- 0NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
21
- 20YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
32
- 12LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM