knockersbumpMKII wrote: How much do the shirt sponsors bring in? If they charged £10/£15/£20 more for an unadulterated version I bet fans would still pay that because the shirt is then timeless.

Problem is the main things the club will itself to sponsors with is SKY and BBC TV exposure and 10,000+ shirt sales (cant remember the last update they gave) with fans walking around the region as a billboard all week not jusr gameday.If you start to say some fans will be 'unbranded' it isnt as attractive. Also fans wont buy a new shirt as often. I bought one of the cotton retro shirts this year instead of a replica and that will do me for years now. So if im not 100% keen on future shirts the club has potentially lost £50 a year off me.