yorksguy1865 wrote: One of my favourite shirts of recent years was 2011 (I think?), it had thicker material, sponsors sown on, proper collar, would be perfect as a reproduction of the 78 shirt if it was predominantly white this time not black like it was in 2011.

A reverse of 2011 would be good i'd agree.Pretty decent kit history on this siteTo be fair to ISC theyve been good to us. A few of the special/magic shirts in pink, camoflage etc have been wild and I didnt like that light blue one in 2009 and wasnt keen this years home or away, but generally they've kept it fresh without many shockers.