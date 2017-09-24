Mrs Barista wrote: Could be a big seller. I didn't buy any of this year's shirts, preferred the training tops, but home one was a record-breaker, so a return to a more traditional one should see big demand.

Away was a record breaker too I think I remember seeing. Seems to be loads of them tbf. I don't know if it's because they stand out but seems massively popular. Apparently that shirt was targeting the kids mostly and it does seem that way. With retro jerseys magic shirt and the training line we've obviously coined it in this yearI imagine the shirt will be traditional this year so will always sell. Probs have an oz tour shirt tooWith Wembley again we must be Making a fair few quid this year