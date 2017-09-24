WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC 2018 Shirt Launch

Hull FC 2018 Shirt Launch
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:39 pm
Mrs Barista






"Hull FC will unveil their 2018 home shirt at a special dinner to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the world record breaking Invincibles team on Thursday 19th October.

The event, being held with the support of the Hull FC Vice Presidents Association, will also mark 40 years since the association was formed and many years of dedicated fundraising and help for the club.

The dinner will be held in the Kingston Suite at the KCOM Stadium where fans will be able to get the first and exclusive glimpse of next season’s jersey as the club commemorates two momentous anniversaries.

Guests will also be the first to be able to get their hands on the new shirts, which won’t go on general sale until 9am on Saturday 21st October at the club retail stores and online at hullfcshop.com.

Next season marks 40 years since the late Arthur Bunting led the invincible Black and Whites to an undefeated campaign in the 1978/79 season, winning all 26 of their league matches to earn promotion from the second division.

Bunting, who sadly passed away earlier this year, took over the Airlie Birds ahead of the record-breaking season and guided them back to the top flight with an impeccable league record.

He also steered Hull to Challenge Cup success in 1982, overcoming Widnes in a replay at Elland Road after a draw at Wembley before stepping down in 1985, guiding the Black and Whites to plenty of other silverware.

Members of the Invincibles team will be in attendance on the night, including the likes of Hull FC Hall of Fame members Steve Norton and Keith Boxall along with Keith Tindall and Sammy Lloyd amongst others.

2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the Hull FC Vice Presidents, who formed to support the club financially at the beginning of the golden era for the Airlie Birds.

The Vice Presidents, who currently sponsor first-team stars Fetuli Talanoa and Carlos Tuimavave, raised funds to pay the transfer fee of Norton to join Hull from Castleford, as well as other similar gestures.

Along with supporting players during their testimonials, including Hull FC Hall of Fame member Richard Horne, the Vice Presidents also funded 2005 Challenge Cup-winning captain Richard Swain’s flight when he joined the club from Brisbane Broncos in 2004.

There will be plenty of other special guests in attendance as we celebrate two huge landmarks along with the chance to see the 2018 home shirt for the first time!

Next season’s home jersey has been designed with the anniversary in mind and pays tribute to the record breaking team of the 1978/79 season.

It will be available to buy exclusively on the night for guests attending the special dinner.

The brand new shirt will then go on general sale on Saturday 21st October from the club’s retail stores and online at http://www.hullfcshop.com, whilst fans visiting the stadium retail store on the day can meet and get their new shirt signed by two current first-team stars and two members of the Invincibles side!

Tickets for the dinner are available to buy now and are priced at £45 per person, with tables of 10 available.

Tickets are available to buy by e-mailing secretary@hullfcvpa.co.uk or by contacting Hull FC."

Great idea, and hoping we get something like this:
Image
Re: Hull FC 2018 Shirt Launch
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:03 pm
oooh Gravy!





Hopefully they'll release some long sleeve retro jerseys again too

Re: Hull FC 2018 Shirt Launch
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:17 pm
Mrs Barista






Could be a big seller. I didn't buy any of this year's shirts, preferred the training tops, but home one was a record-breaker, so a return to a more traditional one should see big demand.



