Fitness
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:56 pm
Manuel




Big raps to the team.
Previously the recipients of plenty of stick on this forum.
Never an issue this time.
Who are they now? Still the same people?
Re: Fitness
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:00 pm
LyndsayGill





Manuel wrote:
Big raps to the team.
Previously the recipients of plenty of stick on this forum.
Never an issue this time.
Who are they now? Still the same people?


Same people as far as I know. Strangely it's never an issue when we're doing well.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Fitness
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:21 pm
PopTart






I've always said that fitness isn't an issue.
It's ball control that was our problem before.
Give the ball up easily and you have to do more work.
We don't do that any more.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

