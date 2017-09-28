Rogues Gallery

Hasn't FPN played in every game? If so then he has probably suffered a bit because of the injuries to Flower, Clubb and to a lesser extent Bretherton in that he has not been able to be rested. Not having Lockers and Joel Tomkins (two of our bigger forwards) at certain times in the season also hasn't helped.

For whatever reason his second spell seems to be better than his first, I'm thinking in particular of the game at Hull a few weeks back when his drives put us in the position to win the game.



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Wigg'n



Rogues Gallery wrote: Hasn't FPN played in every game? If so then he has probably suffered a bit because of the injuries to Flower, Clubb and to a lesser extent Bretherton in that he has not been able to be rested. Not having Lockers and Joel Tomkins (two of our bigger forwards) at certain times in the season also hasn't helped.

For whatever reason his second spell seems to be better than his first, I'm thinking in particular of the game at Hull a few weeks back when his drives put us in the position to win the game.



Might be so but so has Walmsley who's done probably triple the amount of work FPN has. If he's a strong carrier and can make meters and push defenders back then play him to his strengths ffs. None of this hitting the deck on contact and trying to get a quick PTB garbage we've seen this season.

Rogues Gallery wrote: Hasn't FPN played in every game? If so then he has probably suffered a bit because of the injuries to Flower, Clubb and to a lesser extent Bretherton in that he has not been able to be rested. Not having Lockers and Joel Tomkins (two of our bigger forwards) at certain times in the season also hasn't helped.

For whatever reason his second spell seems to be better than his first, I'm thinking in particular of the game at Hull a few weeks back when his drives put us in the position to win the game.



his stats are awful for the games hes played considering hes not missed a game TT and Sutton have made more tackles and more carries than him. Shows how little he contributes

NickyKiss

FPN gets enough rest during games and clearly in the gym. His conditioning is a disgrace when you compare his frame to how he was built when at the Roosters in 2014.



