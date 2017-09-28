WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I hope he isn't getting paid a lot

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:17 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30229
Hasn't FPN played in every game? If so then he has probably suffered a bit because of the injuries to Flower, Clubb and to a lesser extent Bretherton in that he has not been able to be rested. Not having Lockers and Joel Tomkins (two of our bigger forwards) at certain times in the season also hasn't helped.
For whatever reason his second spell seems to be better than his first, I'm thinking in particular of the game at Hull a few weeks back when his drives put us in the position to win the game.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:43 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5655
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Might be so but so has Walmsley who’s done probably triple the amount of work FPN has. If he’s a strong carrier and can make meters and push defenders back then play him to his strengths ffs. None of this hitting the deck on contact and trying to get a quick PTB garbage we’ve seen this season.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:48 pm
Pieman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2514
Location: Atherton
Rogues Gallery wrote:
his stats are awful for the games hes played considering hes not missed a game TT and Sutton have made more tackles and more carries than him. Shows how little he contributes
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:10 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21215
Location: WIGAN
FPN gets enough rest during games and clearly in the gym. His conditioning is a disgrace when you compare his frame to how he was built when at the Roosters in 2014.

If he's here next year (hopefully not) then he needs to get himself in better condition or be sent on dual reg somewhere.
