Mr. Zucchini Head



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10615



Sorry, don't mean to gloat (honest) but for some reason this thread has just reminded me of when Taylor signed for Hull and a couple of posters on here accused him of lacking ambition and said he wasn't that good anyway. I said it was the opposite of lacking ambition because if he plays a key role in turning Hull around and wins at Wembley he will go down as a hero. Probably the only thing I've got right in the last 3 years. Aboveusonlypie

Aboveusonlypie



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1879

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Sorry, don't mean to gloat (honest) but for some reason this thread has just reminded me of when Taylor signed for Hull and a couple of posters on here accused him of lacking ambition and said he wasn't that good anyway. I said it was the opposite of lacking ambition because if he plays a key role in turning Hull around and wins at Wembley he will go down as a hero. Probably the only thing I've got right in the last 3 years.

I doubt anyone accused him of not being good enough with a serious head on. The annoyance at him was precisely because we could see he was, and is, good.



He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.



He had a strange year at Salford when he was overweight and that probably caused folk to question his attitude. But he has certainly proved his worth at Hull and along with Watts and Houghton forms the best front row in the comp. I doubt anyone accused him of not being good enough with a serious head on. The annoyance at him was precisely because we could see he was, and is, good.He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.He had a strange year at Salford when he was overweight and that probably caused folk to question his attitude. But he has certainly proved his worth at Hull and along with Watts and Houghton forms the best front row in the comp. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Mr. Zucchini Head



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10615

Aboveusonlypie wrote: I doubt anyone accused him of not being good enough with a serious head on. The annoyance at him was precisely because we could see he was, and is, good.



He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.



He had a strange year at Salford when he was overweight and that probably caused folk to question his attitude. But he has certainly proved his worth at Hull and along with Watts and Houghton forms the best front row in the comp.



Tbf to him I think he won Salford's player of the year, overweight or not.



Tbf to him I think he won Salford's player of the year, overweight or not.As you guys have said, the number of carries from your front row must be a tactical thing. I can't imagine imagine Wane standing for it if it wasn't what he wanted. DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13970

Location: Chester



Aboveusonlypie wrote:

He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.



Yes of course, that's we we signed him.Wane didn't "find" him, HKR did. We signed a good player who went straight into the 1st team. Along with Bateman he is a rarity. A very good player signed by Wigan in recent years.

Bigredwarrior



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1110

DaveO wrote: Wane didn't "find" him, HKR did. We signed a good player who went straight into the 1st team. Along with Bateman he is a rarity. A very good player signed by Wigan in recent years.

To be fair I think he came to us a good player but improved a lot before moving on.



To be fair I think he came to us a good player but improved a lot before moving on. moto748



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2533

Aboveusonlypie wrote: Watching Melbourne last week, it's very noticeable that they have the exact same tactic.



All NRL teams do, but not at the expense of props doing their fair share too. Plus many NRL outside backs are bigger than those in SL. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8279

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

moto - I'd say you've hit the nail on the head there - tactics need to vary depending on players sometimes. If you have big strong backs who like running the ball up, then by all means use them to do that. If you've got more whippet-like players then you need the forwards to get back and do it. Billy Slater can and does run the ball back really well, but when he does I bet Bellamy's heart is in is mouth because he gets absolutely smashed sometimes. His instructions to the wingers (and everyone else) will be to avoid Slater having to run the ball back if at all possible. jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16545

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

Bigredwarrior wrote: To be fair I think he came to us a good player but improved a lot before moving on.

Fair assessment.





Fair assessment.



He had already played fir England when we signed him so the potential and ability was obvious.



Fair assessment.He had already played fir England when we signed him so the potential and ability was obvious.Great up until his last season where he was a bit hit and miss, looked Simon par at Salford but now settled back at "home" he has started to improve again and looks like realising his full potential at Hull. Madderzahatter



Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am

Posts: 1052

Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!

moto748 wrote: All NRL teams do, but not at the expense of props doing their fair share too. Plus many NRL outside backs are bigger than those in SL.



