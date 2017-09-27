WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I hope he isn't getting paid a lot

Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:01 pm
Sorry, don't mean to gloat (honest) but for some reason this thread has just reminded me of when Taylor signed for Hull and a couple of posters on here accused him of lacking ambition and said he wasn't that good anyway. I said it was the opposite of lacking ambition because if he plays a key role in turning Hull around and wins at Wembley he will go down as a hero. Probably the only thing I've got right in the last 3 years. :lol:
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:18 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Sorry, don't mean to gloat (honest) but for some reason this thread has just reminded me of when Taylor signed for Hull and a couple of posters on here accused him of lacking ambition and said he wasn't that good anyway. I said it was the opposite of lacking ambition because if he plays a key role in turning Hull around and wins at Wembley he will go down as a hero. Probably the only thing I've got right in the last 3 years. :lol:

I doubt anyone accused him of not being good enough with a serious head on. The annoyance at him was precisely because we could see he was, and is, good.

He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.

He had a strange year at Salford when he was overweight and that probably caused folk to question his attitude. But he has certainly proved his worth at Hull and along with Watts and Houghton forms the best front row in the comp.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:02 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I doubt anyone accused him of not being good enough with a serious head on. The annoyance at him was precisely because we could see he was, and is, good.

He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.

He had a strange year at Salford when he was overweight and that probably caused folk to question his attitude. But he has certainly proved his worth at Hull and along with Watts and Houghton forms the best front row in the comp.


Tbf to him I think he won Salford's player of the year, overweight or not.

As you guys have said, the number of carries from your front row must be a tactical thing. I can't imagine imagine Wane standing for it if it wasn't what he wanted.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:54 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:

He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.


Yes of course, that's we we signed him. :USTUPID: Wane didn't "find" him, HKR did. We signed a good player who went straight into the 1st team. Along with Bateman he is a rarity. A very good player signed by Wigan in recent years.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:14 pm
DaveO wrote:
Yes of course, that's we we signed him. :USTUPID: Wane didn't "find" him, HKR did. We signed a good player who went straight into the 1st team. Along with Bateman he is a rarity. A very good player signed by Wigan in recent years.


To be fair I think he came to us a good player but improved a lot before moving on.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:31 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Watching Melbourne last week, it's very noticeable that they have the exact same tactic.


All NRL teams do, but not at the expense of props doing their fair share too. Plus many NRL outside backs are bigger than those in SL.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:56 am
moto - I'd say you've hit the nail on the head there - tactics need to vary depending on players sometimes. If you have big strong backs who like running the ball up, then by all means use them to do that. If you've got more whippet-like players then you need the forwards to get back and do it. Billy Slater can and does run the ball back really well, but when he does I bet Bellamy's heart is in is mouth because he gets absolutely smashed sometimes. His instructions to the wingers (and everyone else) will be to avoid Slater having to run the ball back if at all possible.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:33 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
To be fair I think he came to us a good player but improved a lot before moving on.



Fair assessment.

He had already played fir England when we signed him so the potential and ability was obvious.

Great up until his last season where he was a bit hit and miss, looked Simon par at Salford but now settled back at "home" he has started to improve again and looks like realising his full potential at Hull.
