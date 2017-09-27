Aboveusonlypie wrote:

I doubt anyone accused him of not being good enough with a serious head on. The annoyance at him was precisely because we could see he was, and is, good.



He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.



He had a strange year at Salford when he was overweight and that probably caused folk to question his attitude. But he has certainly proved his worth at Hull and along with Watts and Houghton forms the best front row in the comp.