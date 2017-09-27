Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Sorry, don't mean to gloat (honest) but for some reason this thread has just reminded me of when Taylor signed for Hull and a couple of posters on here accused him of lacking ambition and said he wasn't that good anyway. I said it was the opposite of lacking ambition because if he plays a key role in turning Hull around and wins at Wembley he will go down as a hero. Probably the only thing I've got right in the last 3 years.

I doubt anyone accused him of not being good enough with a serious head on. The annoyance at him was precisely because we could see he was, and is, good.He was part of our double winning team when he came off the bench in both finals, and is an antidote to Wigan fans who claim that Shaun Wane has never found and improved any props. He was nothing when he came from Hull KR.He had a strange year at Salford when he was overweight and that probably caused folk to question his attitude. But he has certainly proved his worth at Hull and along with Watts and Houghton forms the best front row in the comp.