Sorry, don't mean to gloat (honest) but for some reason this thread has just reminded me of when Taylor signed for Hull and a couple of posters on here accused him of lacking ambition and said he wasn't that good anyway. I said it was the opposite of lacking ambition because if he plays a key role in turning Hull around and wins at Wembley he will go down as a hero. Probably the only thing I've got right in the last 3 years.