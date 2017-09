Cruncher wrote: Come on ...



SW's done and dusted for me, but surely he's not instructing his props to avoid tackling, drop the ball and give away penalties.



Let's admit it, Clubb and Tautai will never be anything more than mid-table journeymen, and FPN appears to have lost interest in the game.



That's three we need to replace before we even start wondering if Sutton will ever get in shape or Flower rediscover his aggression.

I think there is something in what Trainman says. I am not saying we have an ideal set of props, but I do think they look a lot poorer due to the game they are told to play. In a nutshell they are used for defence and our backs, particularly wingers cart the ball up a lot. FPN's lack of interest could very well be because he is fed up with being told to play the game he is. We have form for doing this sort of thing. We sign players who look good and then when they get here we ask them to play a different game or even in a different position.I have come to the conclusion you can't form a sensible opinion about all but a small number of players. They do as they are told and it doesn't matter if they are suited to the job they are asked to do or if the tactics are remotely good enough to deliver the goods anyway.