Cherry_Warrior wrote: Agreed. Let me throw a spanner in the works. If you were only allowed 1 of them which one would it be? I love Bousquet's aggression but Tai'i is an absolute beast, He would be my pick. Think he can cover at 13 too which would help.



I'd love to try to tempt Jarred Wharea-Hargreaves over for a couple of seasons. More of a wish than anything but what a cracking prop!

Bousquet for me. He's younger then Ta'ai and looks to be hitting his peak. He's more of an out and out prop then Ta'ai also and we desperately need a prop with some size, aggression and motivation.



I honestly don't have an issue with our props, just the type of game they are instructed to play. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Trainman wrote: I honestly don't have an issue with our props, just the type of game they are instructed to play.



Come on ...



SW's done and dusted for me, but surely he's not instructing his props to avoid tackling, drop the ball and give away penalties.



Let's admit it, Clubb and Tautai will never be anything more than mid-table journeymen, and FPN appears to have lost interest in the game.



Come on ...

SW's done and dusted for me, but surely he's not instructing his props to avoid tackling, drop the ball and give away penalties.

Let's admit it, Clubb and Tautai will never be anything more than mid-table journeymen, and FPN appears to have lost interest in the game.

That's three we need to replace before we even start wondering if Sutton will ever get in shape or Flower rediscover his aggression.

there's props available in the NRL where getting Micky Pea back next season from Newcastle he was one of the top meter makers 2 years ago in this comp we was gutted to lose him but glad he's to re-join our pack next season the point is there's players over there who are within our cap range to bring in so if your needing to strengthen in the forwards you need to do some scouting FC TILL I DIE



COME ON U HULL DaveO

I think there is something in what Trainman says. I am not saying we have an ideal set of props, but I do think they look a lot poorer due to the game they are told to play. In a nutshell they are used for defence and our backs, particularly wingers cart the ball up a lot. FPN's lack of interest could very well be because he is fed up with being told to play the game he is. We have form for doing this sort of thing. We sign players who look good and then when they get here we ask them to play a different game or even in a different position.



I think there is something in what Trainman says. I am not saying we have an ideal set of props, but I do think they look a lot poorer due to the game they are told to play. In a nutshell they are used for defence and our backs, particularly wingers cart the ball up a lot. FPN's lack of interest could very well be because he is fed up with being told to play the game he is. We have form for doing this sort of thing. We sign players who look good and then when they get here we ask them to play a different game or even in a different position.

I have come to the conclusion you can't form a sensible opinion about all but a small number of players. They do as they are told and it doesn't matter if they are suited to the job they are asked to do or if the tactics are remotely good enough to deliver the goods anyway.

