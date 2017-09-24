WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I hope he isn't getting paid a lot

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk I hope he isn't getting paid a lot

Post a reply
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:34 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1096
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Agreed. Let me throw a spanner in the works. If you were only allowed 1 of them which one would it be? I love Bousquet's aggression but Tai'i is an absolute beast, He would be my pick. Think he can cover at 13 too which would help.


I'd love to try to tempt Jarred Wharea-Hargreaves over for a couple of seasons. More of a wish than anything but what a cracking prop!
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:37 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21205
Location: WIGAN
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Agreed. Let me throw a spanner in the works. If you were only allowed 1 of them which one would it be? I love Bousquet's aggression but Tai'i is an absolute beast, He would be my pick. Think he can cover at 13 too which would help.



Bousquet for me. He's younger then Ta'ai and looks to be hitting his peak. He's more of an out and out prop then Ta'ai also and we desperately need a prop with some size, aggression and motivation.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:20 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 606
I honestly don't have an issue with our props, just the type of game they are instructed to play.
Re: I hope he isn't getting paid a lot
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:34 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13556
Trainman wrote:
I honestly don't have an issue with our props, just the type of game they are instructed to play.


Come on ...

SW's done and dusted for me, but surely he's not instructing his props to avoid tackling, drop the ball and give away penalties.

Let's admit it, Clubb and Tautai will never be anything more than mid-table journeymen, and FPN appears to have lost interest in the game.

That's three we need to replace before we even start wondering if Sutton will ever get in shape or Flower rediscover his aggression.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bert's Medal, Brick with eyes, CM Punk, Cruncher, DaveO, fc-eaststander, fleabag, GentlemanJohn, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, Levrier, MadDogg, Pie Eyed, Pieman, RichieS, Saint_Claire, tugglesf78, wiganermike and 294 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,1531,84776,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
20
- 26FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
26
- 28SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
60
- 0NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
21
- 20YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
32
- 12LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM