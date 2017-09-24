Cherry_Warrior wrote: Agreed. Let me throw a spanner in the works. If you were only allowed 1 of them which one would it be? I love Bousquet's aggression but Tai'i is an absolute beast, He would be my pick. Think he can cover at 13 too which would help.

Bousquet for me. He's younger then Ta'ai and looks to be hitting his peak. He's more of an out and out prop then Ta'ai also and we desperately need a prop with some size, aggression and motivation.