Cherry_Warrior wrote: If Flower is to stay he would be no. 5 on my list of props. If i had my way it would be Sutton, Clubb, Tai'i and Bousquet. Thats a pretty impressive front row. Presuming Tai'i and Bousquet haven't signed for anyone else then it's also possible. If we are not in for at least one of these i will be scratching my head.

Flower at his best brings an intensity to the side and he's excellent in defence. I've been posting all over the place that we simply must be in for Bousquet and Ta'ai. I'd love a starting front row of Bousquet and Flower with Ta'ai and Sutton/Clubb to add impact from the bench.The club I'm sure will need to move some players out to bring others in, so fingers crossed we can do that and get in the 3 players we desperately need (1 scrum half and 2 props).