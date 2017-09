apollosghost wrote: It's no wonder our outside backs are always injured/look knackered when they're doing the front row's job for them

Spot on!!I've said for years that we're not far off being a really dominant side but we rely too much on 'back sets'. Maybe I'm old fashioned and maybe I've not moved with the times but I like props to run the ball hard and straight and win the collision to give backs the platform to be creative and play what's in front of them?