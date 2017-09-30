|
Captain Hook wrote:
Unlikely Sky will show many of our games next year so shouldn't be rubbed in your face that often.
Yawn. I'm pretty relaxed about my track record of watching Warrington live over 5 decades. I just don't watch poop like this season.
How many years you got in?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:35 pm
Started in 1974...but far from a regular attender for many years, so was gentle ribbing rather than full on aggression.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:57 am
I would have thought Goodwin was a decent enough signing. It plugs the centre vacancy, he can kick goals and at 31 will not get poached back to Oz. Two year contract at a guess.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:56 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I would have thought Goodwin was a decent enough signing. It plugs the centre vacancy, he can kick goals and at 31 will not get poached back to Oz. Two year contract at a guess.
Well he is contracted to Leigh relegation or not, so be interesting to see how that pans out
Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:20 am
I would have thought his contract would have a clause that voids it should Leigh be relegated. Can they afford his salary in the lower divisions? Genuine question not a dig.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:45 pm
ColD wrote:
Well he is contracted to Leigh relegation or not, so be interesting to see how that pans out
As I understand it, all your players have SL contracts which are now null and void, I am afraid.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:17 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Winslade's Offload wrote:
As I understand it, all your players have SL contracts which are now null and void, I am afraid.
Goodwin didn't have a SL contract, he has a contract with the club irrespective of league. He doesn't actually officially join the club until November, Rhys Evans likely in the same position.
The position with Goodwin was confirmed by our owner a month or so ago. I also believe a SL club enquired about him a couple of weeks ago and were told he was staying at Leigh - whether that was you lot I've no idea.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:37 pm
ColD wrote:
Goodwin didn't have a SL contract, he has a contract with the club irrespective of league. He doesn't actually officially join the club until November, Rhys Evans likely in the same position.
The position with Goodwin was confirmed by our owner a month or so ago. I also believe a SL club enquired about him a couple of weeks ago and were told he was staying at Leigh - whether that was you lot I've no idea.
Any chance of a link to said confirmation?
I think such an agreement would seem unlikely fot aN established sl club, so for Leigh to lock emselves into something like this is very surprising
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:42 pm
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -from-club
ColD wrote:
Goodwin didn't have a SL contract, he has a contract with the club irrespective of league. He doesn't actually officially join the club until November, Rhys Evans likely in the same position.
The position with Goodwin was confirmed by our owner a month or so ago. I also believe a SL club enquired about him a couple of weeks ago and were told he was staying at Leigh - whether that was you lot I've no idea.
Last paragraph, thirteenth of September
Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:08 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/34439/11033930/leigh-owner-derek-beaumont-insists-he-wont-walk-away-from-club
Last paragraph, thirteenth of September
Fair dos if that's the case, not the way the owner put it so we'll see
With regards to our spends, I understand we will be spending the full cap same as most SL teams, and Toronto
