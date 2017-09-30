WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Catalan.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Leigh v Catalan.

Post a reply
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:03 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9035
Captain Hook wrote:
Unlikely Sky will show many of our games next year so shouldn't be rubbed in your face that often.



Yawn. I'm pretty relaxed about my track record of watching Warrington live over 5 decades. I just don't watch poop like this season.

How many years you got in?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:35 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 783
Location: Sunny Southport
Started in 1974...but far from a regular attender for many years, so was gentle ribbing rather than full on aggression.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:57 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3637
Location: Its Friday... taking The Cure
I would have thought Goodwin was a decent enough signing. It plugs the centre vacancy, he can kick goals and at 31 will not get poached back to Oz. Two year contract at a guess.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:56 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5637
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I would have thought Goodwin was a decent enough signing. It plugs the centre vacancy, he can kick goals and at 31 will not get poached back to Oz. Two year contract at a guess.


Well he is contracted to Leigh relegation or not, so be interesting to see how that pans out
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:20 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 408
Location: Dubai
I would have thought his contract would have a clause that voids it should Leigh be relegated. Can they afford his salary in the lower divisions? Genuine question not a dig.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:45 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3637
Location: Its Friday... taking The Cure
ColD wrote:
Well he is contracted to Leigh relegation or not, so be interesting to see how that pans out


As I understand it, all your players have SL contracts which are now null and void, I am afraid.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:17 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5637
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Winslade's Offload wrote:
As I understand it, all your players have SL contracts which are now null and void, I am afraid.


Goodwin didn't have a SL contract, he has a contract with the club irrespective of league. He doesn't actually officially join the club until November, Rhys Evans likely in the same position.

The position with Goodwin was confirmed by our owner a month or so ago. I also believe a SL club enquired about him a couple of weeks ago and were told he was staying at Leigh - whether that was you lot I've no idea.
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:37 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35469
Location: "The cuss i will?"
ColD wrote:
Goodwin didn't have a SL contract, he has a contract with the club irrespective of league. He doesn't actually officially join the club until November, Rhys Evans likely in the same position.

The position with Goodwin was confirmed by our owner a month or so ago. I also believe a SL club enquired about him a couple of weeks ago and were told he was staying at Leigh - whether that was you lot I've no idea.



Any chance of a link to said confirmation?

I think such an agreement would seem unlikely fot aN established sl club, so for Leigh to lock emselves into something like this is very surprising
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:42 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35469
Location: "The cuss i will?"
ColD wrote:
Goodwin didn't have a SL contract, he has a contract with the club irrespective of league. He doesn't actually officially join the club until November, Rhys Evans likely in the same position.

The position with Goodwin was confirmed by our owner a month or so ago. I also believe a SL club enquired about him a couple of weeks ago and were told he was staying at Leigh - whether that was you lot I've no idea.

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -from-club

Last paragraph, thirteenth of September
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:08 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5637
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/34439/11033930/leigh-owner-derek-beaumont-insists-he-wont-walk-away-from-club

Last paragraph, thirteenth of September


Fair dos if that's the case, not the way the owner put it so we'll see

With regards to our spends, I understand we will be spending the full cap same as most SL teams, and Toronto
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Asgardian13, Bondo, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, Captain Hook, Chetnik, Chris71, CW8, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, Gaz3376, GB, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, Marcus's Bicycle, matt6169, moxi1, Mulder, mwindass, ratticusfinch, richmond, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, shinymcshine, shropshire-leyther, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, TF and the wire, The Biffs Back, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer, wire-quin, wire-wire, Yahoo [Bot], year of the viking, Ziggy Stardust and 780 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,5223,12676,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM