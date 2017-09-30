WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Catalan.

Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:09 pm
karetaker
Looking like you will be booking flights to Leigh next season, Catalan look clueless, just playing mostly one out rugby.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:14 pm
I think disaster for super league if Catalans go. Becomes an obscure northern sport, getting smaller every year.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:26 pm
karetaker
Hmm maybe I booked to early,may have to get on to Ryanair and change them flight details :lol:
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:53 pm
karetaker
The look on Cunningham's face when that last try went in,he may aswell get a job in factory.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:02 pm
karetaker
I know the conditions weren't good to play in, but overall the game was of a standard of their positions in the league.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:23 pm
Good win for Warrington
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:03 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Paul Youane wrote:
Good win for Warrington

I hope so...a good player

;)
once a wire always a wire
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:29 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Hock or Tickle?
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:44 pm
Wires71
I'm really excited about who we can snap up from Leigh, or even those planned for Leigh for 2018.
https://www.mind.org.uk
