Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:35 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 772
Location: Sunny Southport
If I for one minute thought the game was fixed I would never watch it again. For those who believe it is why do you carry on watching? Genuine question.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:32 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 771
God help Leigh!!!!!
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:53 am
mikej
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 8:38 am
Posts: 2822
Could this game be the worst possible outcome for the RFL. If Leigh win they lose the overseas team from the top flight. It Catalan win then the "yoyo" arguments will start again about promotion and relegation.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:55 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3165
Location: Stuck in 1982
mikej wrote:
Could this game be the worst possible outcome for the RFL. If Leigh win they lose the overseas team from the top flight. It Catalan win then the "yoyo" arguments will start again about promotion and relegation.


The effect might be the same and with KR bouncing straight back that might be half a yo, but, with this system as opposed to a straight one up one down and Leigh didn't finish bottom is it a full yo-yo if they get relegated? Plenty of chances to retain their SL place in the mini league and again on Saturday....may the best team win

I'll get my coat!!
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:56 am
The All New Chester Wire
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16365
Half a yo yo surely. Or just a yo. Not half a yo.
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:22 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3165
Location: Stuck in 1982
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Half a yo yo surely. Or just a yo. Not half a yo.


I'd settle for a just a yo as KR are back, but, don't know whether I could commit to the full yo-yo if Leigh go back down as it's not like they will have been relegated finishing bottom on 2 points having had no chance of staying in SL
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:58 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7090
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
If they have got any sense, the RFL will keep it at 13 teams next season with the Winners of the MPG getting the full cost of the pie and the forfeit of 2 bye points at the Magic weekend.

We (Leigh), need time to grow and we have the infrastructure that most SL teams can dream of.

I will be there Sat catching the Bus from Birchwood with some of my Wire friends cheering the boys on. I hope Leigh play some good stuff and not go into their shell. If we do, Catalans will pick pocket us, because after all, they are a SL team.
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:25 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8483
I'd sack off magic current structure and make it a 2 day 9s tournament that any team can enter....Inc armed forces.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Leigh v Catalan.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:15 am
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 372
Location: Dubai
Actually I really like the sound of that RD, but I just think that most people wouldn't attend as it's not full team game and has no bearing over the season.

Nice idea though.
