If they have got any sense, the RFL will keep it at 13 teams next season with the Winners of the MPG getting the full cost of the pie and the forfeit of 2 bye points at the Magic weekend.



We (Leigh), need time to grow and we have the infrastructure that most SL teams can dream of.



I will be there Sat catching the Bus from Birchwood with some of my Wire friends cheering the boys on. I hope Leigh play some good stuff and not go into their shell. If we do, Catalans will pick pocket us, because after all, they are a SL team.