mikej wrote: Could this game be the worst possible outcome for the RFL. If Leigh win they lose the overseas team from the top flight. It Catalan win then the "yoyo" arguments will start again about promotion and relegation.

The effect might be the same and with KR bouncing straight back that might be half a yo, but, with this system as opposed to a straight one up one down and Leigh didn't finish bottom is it a full yo-yo if they get relegated? Plenty of chances to retain their SL place in the mini league and again on Saturday....may the best team winI'll get my coat!!