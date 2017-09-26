Could this game be the worst possible outcome for the RFL. If Leigh win they lose the overseas team from the top flight. It Catalan win then the "yoyo" arguments will start again about promotion and relegation.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!
mikej wrote:
The effect might be the same and with KR bouncing straight back that might be half a yo, but, with this system as opposed to a straight one up one down and Leigh didn't finish bottom is it a full yo-yo if they get relegated? Plenty of chances to retain their SL place in the mini league and again on Saturday....may the best team win
