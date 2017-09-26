WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Catalan.

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:35 pm
If I for one minute thought the game was fixed I would never watch it again. For those who believe it is why do you carry on watching? Genuine question.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
